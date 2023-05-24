‘Delete tweets’: IHC orders to release PTI leader Asad Umar

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Secretary General Asad Umar.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb declared the arrest under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) null and void.

The court also court Asad Umar to submit a declaration.

The judge remarked and asked Asad Umar to delete his tweets and warned that in case of violation of the declaration, he should forget his political career.

Lawyer Babar Awan appeared in court on behalf of Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar.

“They will not spare you until you hold a press conference,” Justice Mian Gul Hasan remarked, on which, Babar Awan said, “We will not hold a press conference.”

“Two tweets of Asad Umar should be deleted immediately,” Justice Aurangzeb remarked.

Awan replied he would compliance the order despite the fact that there is nothing wrong with tweets.

He prayed that the court should order Asad Umar to be produced here.

“The cases against Asad Umar are before me and If I order, I don’t know what will happen tomorrow,” IHC Justice Aurangzeb remarked.

Earlier, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was re-arrested moments after he was released from the Adiala Jail on court orders.

A number of PTI leaders who got bail from jails were re-arrested in recent days and also a number of leaders including Shireen Mazari, Amir Kiani, Iftikhar Gillani, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan left the PTI over May 9 vandalism.

