Enraged over ‘confiscated phone’; girl sets school dormitory on fire

Authorities have revealed that the fire – that engulfed a school dormitory in Guyana yesterday – was intentionally started by a student who was furious over the “confiscation” of her mobile phone.

As per preliminary investigation, a girl, whose identity is being withheld due to legal restrictions, is the alleged perpetrator.

According to witnesses and initial testimonies, the student had reportedly become enraged after her mobile phone was confiscated by school staff. Fueled by anger, the teenager is believed to have set fire.

The fire was started in the bathroom area and quickly spread throughout the building – which was partially made of wood and was housing 57 students at the time.

The dorm was reportedly locked and had covered windows which trapped victims.

Panic and chaos ensued as students and teachers scrambled to escape the engulfed building, with some resorting to desperate measures like jumping out of windows to save their lives.

It has also emerged that the dorm administrator, who lost her five-year-old son in the fire, was unable to locate the keys to unlock the door in her state of panic.

The fire was so severe that DNA testing was required to identify some victims, said local media.

The suspect is currently in hospital with burns, and has reportedly admitted to the arson.

Reportedly, the girl is accused of threatening her attack after being disciplined for having a relationship with an older man.

Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, including firefighters, police, and medical personnel. Firefighters are said to have resorted to smashing through the walls to help people escape.