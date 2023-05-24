Suppl grant of Rs803m for IB among 10-point agenda of ECC meeting today

A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has been convened today.

A 10-point agenda will be taken up in the ECC meeting to be chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

A technical supplementary grant of Rs10.5 billion is likely to be approved for the Ministry of Health.

Also Read: Political uncertainty, delayed IMF deal affect budget preps

The meeting is also expected to review the consumption of urea fertilizer in the country during the current year, and also determine the price for the sale of wheat held by PASSCO.

A technical supplementary grant is also likely to be approved for the Ministry of Climate Change, while a payment mechanism could be approved for payment of dues to Uch Power Limited.

A technical supplementary grant of Rs25 million is also likely to be approved for the president’s secretariat. This amount will be spent on the salaries and pensions of the employees in the secretariat.

Also Read: IMF wants Pakistan to ‘do more’ before staff-level agreement

A supplementary grant of Rs803 million is likely to be approved for the Intelligence Bureau, while there is a possibility of approval of a technical supplementary grant of Rs497.2 million for the Ministry of Housing.

A summary for providing additional funds to the Ministry of Information is also likely to be approved.