Woman murders 10-year-old stepson with ‘poisonous chips’ in Lodhran

A woman allegedly killed her 10-year-old stepson in a rural area of Lodhran.

Lodhran DSP said the accused poisoned his stepson by giving him poisonous chips and when the innocent failed to go completely unconscious, the accused electrocuted her son.

“When the child did not die due to electric shock, the accused strangled him,” DSP Lodhran told media persons.

The accused tried to cover up the accident by killing the son and taking the slain child to the hospital for treatment.

Police sources said when the police detained the accused and interrogated her, she confessed everything. “The accused wanted her son to inherit the entire property of the father,” DSP said.

A case has been registered against three persons including the father and step-mother of the deceased child.