PTI leader Saima Nadeem barred from traveling abroad; detained at airport

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Saima Nadeem, has been barred from traveling abroad.

She was scheduled to board an international flight, EK-503, to Toronto, Canada, from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

However, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official intervened and prevented the PTI leader from boarding the flight.

Consequently, Saima Nadeem was offloaded and detained at the airport.

Later, she was transferred to the Airport Police Station for further investigation.