US closely following ‘unfolding situation’ in Pakistan

In the midst of a dynamically evolving political landscape in South Asian country, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the United States is monitoring situation in Pakistan very closely.

Mille’s statement came in response to a question asked during a press briefing on Tuesday about political chaos, and crackdown against political workers and journalists in Pakistan after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and May 9 mayhem.

The spokesperson reiterated and said, “we don’t have a position on one political candidate or another inside Pakistan.”

“We call for the respect and equal application of democratic principles, freedom of expression around – and rule of law around the world, and of course, in Pakistan, we urge that these principles be respected for all people,” added Mr Mathew.

Replying to a question regarding militants’ attack on a gas plant oil and gas facility in Pakistan, he said that we are saddened by the devastating reports concerning the deadly militant attack, which killed four security troops and two private guards.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of those who were killed, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured. We continue to closely follow the developments, but we understand that responsibility for the attack has not yet been claimed or attributed,” he said.