LHC bars bye-elections in two constituencies of Punjab

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stopped the bye-elections in National Assembly NA-108 and NA-118.

Justice Shahid Karim issued a verdict on the petitions of Farrukh Habib and Ijaz Shah.

It is pertinent to note that elections were to be held on May 28 in both constituencies.

Farrukh Habib and Ijaz Shah had filed petitions in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The term of the assembly has been 90 days.

Earlier, Supreme Court’s Justice Munib Akhtar said on Tuesday that the rights of millions of people in the country were linked to elections and stressed that the public interest was in holding polls within 90 days.

“The rights of the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are connected to elections,” he remarked.

The judge passed these remarks as a three-member bench heard the Election Commission of Pakistan’s petition asking the top court to revisit its April 4 order of holding polls in the Punjab Assembly on May 14.