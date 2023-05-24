Families of Shuhuda urge nation to honour martyrs’ sacrifices on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan Day

With Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan approaching on May 25, the nation is preparing to pay tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defence of the country.

The main ceremony to be held at Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ).

People will pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC), Police, and other law enforcement agencies who laid down their lives for the peace and order of the homeland to end terrorism.

A number of ceremonies of Quran recitation and prayers for fallen heroes will be arranged across the country.

As the day of remembrance draws near, family members of fallen heroes share their thoughts on the significance of honouring the martyrs and the enduring spirit of patriotism that unites the nation.

Flight Lieutenant Saifullah Lodhi’s nephew expressed his unwavering belief, stating, “Our armed forces are the only means of defence for our country.”

The wife of Squadron Leader Shabbir Alam Siddiqui Shaheed emphasised the importance of preserving the memory of the martyrs.

She asserted, “The entire nation should be proud of the Pakistan Army, whether it is a Ghazi or a martyr, and we should strive to ensure that their sacrifices do not go in vain.”

Reflecting on the occasion of Pakistan Martyrs Day, Flight Lieutenant Shahid Mehmood Shaheed’s brother expressed gratitude for the blessing of freedom and attributed it to the sacrifices made by the nation’s youth and martyrs.

Wife of Flight Lieutenant Mehmood Ahmed Butt Shaheed emphasised the duty of every citizen to remember the sacrifices of the martyrs and contribute to the betterment of the country.

“As a nation, it is our duty to remember the sacrifices of the martyrs and do whatever we can for the country,” she stated.

The brother of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas, a national hero, expressed the timeless nature of martyrdom and the reverence it commands.

He affirmed, “A martyr never dies, and our religion teaches us to respect martyrs. Our nation is ready for any kind of sacrifice.”