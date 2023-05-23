Deputy Defence Minister of Azerbaijan meets COAS Gen Asim Munir

The first Deputy Minister of Defence of Republic of Azerbaijan and Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) here on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters related to defence and security cooperation between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting.

They emphasised on enhancing mutual cooperation in military and professional matters.