Ben Affleck may “Retire” from public life amid relationship speculation, says PR expert

Amid ongoing speculation about the state of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship, a PR expert has offered insights into the couple’s marital bliss, suggesting that Affleck may soon “retire” from his public life.

The actor, known for his aversion to paparazzi and public appearances, has reportedly been contemplating a quieter existence, according to an expert’s analysis. While fans and media closely scrutinize the couple’s every move, it remains to be seen how their relationship will evolve.

Affleck, a Hollywood heavyweight with a massive global fan base, opts to keep a low profile on social media. Updates on his personal and professional life are often shared through his wife JLo’s Instagram account or his fan pages. The couple’s recent red carpet appearance drew attention, leading some to speculate about trouble in their marriage. The Mirror reported that a PR expert, Mayah Riaz, suggested Affleck is seeking a quieter life, which poses challenges given his involvement in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to the publication, Riaz stated, “It doesn’t look like he enjoys the public side to being an actor, such as awards shows and premieres. The last few times he has been at award shows, he hasn’t looked like he had enjoyed being there.” Riaz further commented that if Affleck continues to appear unhappy or if tension is perceived between him and Lopez at public events, it may lead to Lopez discouraging his attendance. However, there are celebrities who manage to maintain a quieter life despite their fame, presenting a potential option for Affleck.

Regarding the couple’s public sightings, Lopez appears more confident during their outings. If Affleck were to step back from his “public life,” it could help them avoid excessive scrutiny. Riaz emphasized that while disagreements may occur in any relationship, the media tends to sensationalize photos that fit a particular narrative. Ultimately, the expert believes that Affleck and Lopez are still together and that their relationship is here to stay this time around, given their deep understanding of each other.

Riaz’s insights followed the couple’s recent weekend shopping spree in LA, during which they were accompanied by Emme and Max, Lopez’s children. As rumors persist, time will reveal how Affleck and Lopez navigate their public and private lives, captivating the attention of fans and observers alike.