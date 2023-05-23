HBO’s ‘The Idol,’ sleaziest love story premieres at Cannes Film Festival

HBO’s highly anticipated new series, “The Idol,” created by the mastermind behind “Euphoria,” made its grand debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

Promising to be the “sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood,” the show attracted considerable attention. Amongst the sea of eager fans flooding the Croisette boulevard, stars Travis Scott, Stella Maxwell, and Julia Fox, dressed in eye-catching plastic gowns and sporting dark lipstick, joined Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye on the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram

Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of the renowned actor Johnny Depp, who coincidentally also had a film premiere at the festival, takes on the lead role of Jocelyn. Jocelyn is a pop singer striving for a sensational comeback after grappling with a devastating nervous breakdown. Abel Tesfaye, the global sensation known as The Weeknd, ventures into the world of acting for the first time, portraying Tedros, a Los Angeles nightclub impresario and Jocelyn’s love interest.

View this post on Instagram

Adding to the star-studded cast is Jennie Kim, a member of the popular K-pop girl band BLACKPINK, making her acting debut as Jennie Ruby Jane. Other notable actors set to appear in the series include Dan Levy, Hank Azaria, and the late Anne Heche, who tragically passed away in 2022.

“The Idol” is a collaborative effort between Tesfaye and Sam Levinson, the creative force behind the successful HBO teen drama, “Euphoria.” Levinson shared in an interview with W magazine how Tesfaye expressed his fan loyalty, saying, “If I wanted to start a cult, I could.” This remark inspired the concept behind “The Idol,” exploring the consequences when a pop star falls for the wrong person, with no one daring to intervene.

While The Weeknd is celebrated for chart-topping hits like “Blinding Lights” and “Starboy,” Lily-Rose Depp previously showcased her acting prowess in the 2016 film “The Dancer,” where she portrayed Isadora Duncan, an experience that qualified her for the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard category.

With its intriguing premise and stellar cast, “The Idol” is set to captivate audiences with its scandalous Hollywood love story. The series marks an exciting chapter in Abel Tesfaye’s career as he steps into the world of acting, undoubtedly leaving his devoted fans eagerly anticipating his on-screen performance.