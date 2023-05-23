Shahrukh Khan wins hearts, as he calls fan battling Cancer

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan touched hearts with a heartfelt video call to a 60-year-old cancer patient, assuring her of his support and a future meeting. The Dilwale actor surprised his ardent fan, Shivani Chakraborty, who has been battling terminal cancer for years, by reaching out to her through a video call.

Shivani, a resident of Khardah, West Bengal, had expressed her lifelong desire to meet Shah Rukh Khan. Much to her astonishment, the Bollywood icon himself made the call, capturing the attention of social media as pictures and videos of the interaction went viral. Despite his busy schedule, Shah Rukh took the time to engage in a conversation with Shivani, lasting over 40 minutes, leaving her overwhelmed with joy.

According to India media, during the call, Shah Rukh not only promised to meet Shivani in person soon but also pledged financial assistance for her ongoing treatment. Shivani’s daughter, Priya, shared that Shah Rukh wished for her mother’s speedy recovery and expressed his willingness to visit their home in Kolkata, specifically requesting a homemade fish curry with no bones. Priya stated, “SRK will pray for my mother’s speedy recovery. He read a ‘dua’ for her. SRK promised my mum that he would come to my wedding and have fish curry made in her kitchen provided the fish did not have bones.”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the highly successful film “Pathaan,” directed by Sidharth Anand and released in January of this year. Upcoming projects include the film “Jawan,” directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, scheduled for release on September 7. Additionally, he will be starring in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film “Dunki” alongside Taapsee Pannu.