Khadija Shah surrenders to police after remaining in hiding for days

Famous fashion designer Khadija Shah on Tuesday surrendered to the police after being into hiding for days.

She was nominated as the prime suspect in Jinnah House vandalism case.

Khadija Shah showed up at the Iqbal Town police station of CIA.

Earlier, a purported audio leak suggested that the acclaimed fashion designer Khadija Shah - who is a staunch supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) - had decided to surrender herself to the police.

The fashion maven was ‘on the run’ since the police launched a crackdown on the PTI activists following riots and vandalism on May 9.

Notably, Khadija comes from an influential family. She is the daughter of former interim finance minister Salman Shah and granddaughter of General (retd) Asif Nawaz Janjua.

She is the founder of famous women’s clothing brands “Elan,” and “Zaha.”

Since the Jinnah House attack and nomination in the first information report (FIR), she had gone into hiding to avert arrest.

Some videos also surfaced on the social media platforms which allegedly showed her fleeing a site where the police raid was expected.