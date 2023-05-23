Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Musarrat Cheema arrested again minutes after release

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and party leader and former Punjab minister Musarrat Jamshed Cheema have been arrested again from outside Adiala Jail minutes after their release.

Speaking to Samaa TV after being released from Adiala Jail, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he is not quitting PTI.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the authorities to release PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The orders of his release were issued after Qureshi’s lawyers submitted the affidavit before the IHC.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb linked the release of the PTI vice chairman with the submission of the affidavit.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a notice to the Police IG and secretary of the interior on the details of the cases against Shah Mahmood Qureshi and on the protective bail petition.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case and sought details of the cases by May 24 against petitioner Mehar Bano Qureshi’s father and bail petition. Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s daughter appeared before the court along with lawyers.