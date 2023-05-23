“Not quitting PTI,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi says after being arrested again

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and party leader and former Punjab minister Musarrat Jamshed Cheema have been arrested again from outside Adiala Jail minutes after their release.

Speaking to Samaa TV after being released from Adiala Jail, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he is not quitting PTI.

“I am with the party, I will stay with the party,” the PTI chairman told reporter.

On the other hand, former Punjab minister and PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and her husband Jamshed Iqbal Cheema were also detained after being released from Adiala Jail.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the authorities to release PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The orders of his release were issued after Qureshi’s lawyers submitted the affidavit before the IHC.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb linked the release of the PTI vice chairman with the submission of the affidavit.

Previously, prior to his arrrest, Qureshi rallied PTI supporters, urging them to persist in their fight for real freedom within the nation. In a message, he affirmed his innocence, emphasising that he held no remorse as he had committed no wrongdoing.

Expressing deep sorrow and disbelief, the PTI leader lamented the tragic loss of 50 lives during the recent outbreak of violent protests following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Acknowledging the significance of a noble cause, he underlined the necessity of sacrifices, affirming that the PTI and its dedicated workers will persevere in their endeavors for this worthy mission.

Encouraging PTI workers to remain steadfast in their pursuit of real freedom, he urged them to stay resolute until the release of Imran Khan, underscoring their unwavering commitment to the greater cause.

Highlighting the falsity of the accusation regarding the Corps Commander Lahore incident, Qureshi strongly asserted that it is an erroneous charge against both him and Imran Khan.

Urging party activists to maintain their composure, he urged them to stay dedicated to their cause, emphasising the importance of remaining steadfast in pursuit of their goals.