Marriyum Aurangzeb rebuts news regarding May 25 holiday
Says disseminating Fake News is not only unethical and illegal but it is also a disservice to the nation
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday rebutted a fake notification circulating in different sections of media regarding a public holiday on May 25.
“Disseminating Fake News is not only unethical and illegal but it is also a disservice to the nation. It is the responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behaviour. Reject Fake News,” the information ministry said in a tweet.