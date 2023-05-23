Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Marriyum Aurangzeb rebuts news regarding May 25 holiday

Says disseminating Fake News is not only unethical and illegal but it is also a disservice to the nation
Samaa Web Desk May 23, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday rebutted a fake notification circulating in different sections of media regarding a public holiday on May 25.

“Disseminating Fake News is not only unethical and illegal but it is also a disservice to the nation. It is the responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behaviour. Reject Fake News,” the information ministry said in a tweet.

fake news

Marriyum Aurangzeb

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div