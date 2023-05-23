Kriti Sanon reflects on nine years in Bollywood: From outsider to leading lady

Celebrating nine years since her debut in the 2014 film Heropanti, actress Kriti Sanon shares her thoughts on her journey in the film industry, breaking stereotypes, and her exciting upcoming projects.

With an impressive lineup of films, including Adipurush, The Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan, and a romantic comedy with Shahid Kapoor, Sanon has undoubtedly come a long way.

Reflecting on her early years, Sanon admits that the biggest challenge she faced was moving away from being labeled solely as a ‘pretty face.’ As an outsider in the industry, it took time for her name to gain recognition. She desired validation as an actor and aimed to showcase her talent. Gradually, with films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi, Sanon began receiving recognition, and the success of Mimi brought her the first set of best actor awards, marking a significant shift in her career. She recalls the journey, stating, “It took eight years for it to happen,” with a smile of accomplishment.

When asked about the phase when she felt capable of more but lacked opportunities, Sanon candidly describes it as “frustrating.” Being an outsider, she faced the challenge of establishing herself and proving her capabilities to filmmakers. However, she made the best of the opportunities that came her way, acknowledging that every film taught her something valuable, despite not always being the perfect project.

Over the course of nine years, Sanon has showcased her talent through diverse roles. Films like Mimi, Luka Chuppi, and Dilwale have not only proven her ability to shoulder a film independently but have also been commercial successes. Currently, she eagerly anticipates the release of Adipurush, where she portrays the role of Sita ji opposite Prabhas. Aware of the sentiments and emotions associated with Ramayan and Sita ji, Sanon dedicated herself to the role, giving it her all. She emphasizes the unique qualities of Sita ji, describing her as a pure soul with a loving heart and a strong mind, making her character portrayal a rare opportunity.

As Kriti Sanon looks back on her journey, she expresses gratitude for the recognition and success she has achieved thus far. With her determination, talent, and a promising lineup of projects, it is clear that this accomplished actress will continue to captivate audiences with her versatile performances for years to come.