Adobe introduces generative fill, exciting feature for Photoshop

Adobe is introducing a groundbreaking AI image generator tool for Photoshop that is set to revolutionize the way we manipulate images.

This tool, known as Firefly, utilizes generative AI technology to perform a wide range of tasks, from altering the scenery of images to adding new subjects through text input.

The integration of Firefly into Photoshop will provide users with enhanced creative freedom and save them valuable time.

The rise of generative AI tools, such as DALL-E 2 and Bing Image Creator, has sparked discussions on ethical concerns and plagiarism.

Even major companies like Google have dedicated significant time to discussing the integration of AI across their product portfolio.

Also read: Leaked renders reveal size comparison: iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max

Now, Adobe is stepping into the arena by incorporating Firefly, their art generator tool, into Photoshop.

Initially introduced during the Adobe Summit in March, Firefly was primarily aimed at enterprise and commercial applications.

It leverages Adobe’s extensive database of image sources, including their own Stock images catalog, as well as public domain and copyright-free assets. This enables Firefly to be one of the safest generative tools available for commercial use.

One of the most prominent features of Adobe’s announcement is Generative Fill, a co-pilot service within Photoshop that allows users to effortlessly add, remove, or modify visuals using text descriptions.

Also read: Judge throws out shareholder lawsuit against Elon Musk over Twitter buyout

For instance, users can select the upper portion of a mountain range and prompt Generative Fill to replace it with the mesmerizing beauty of the northern lights.

The tool then presents various options with different colors and styles that seamlessly blend with the image.

Adobe reports that Firefly has been their most successful beta launch to date, with users generating over 100 million assets during its six-week trial period.

With the addition of Generative Fill, Adobe believes Firefly is now the most purpose-built art generator tool available.

It offers the capability to edit between layers of algorithmic elements, can be used via the web, delivers high-quality output, and is certified for commercial use.

In adherence to the growing importance of AI ethics, Adobe ensures that every asset created using Generative Fill is labeled with Content Credentials.

This labeling system establishes the original owner of the generated content, maintaining transparency and accountability.

Also read: OpenAI is exploring collective decisions on AI, like Wikipedia entries

Starting today, the new Adobe Photoshop feature will be available in the desktop beta app, with a full release scheduled for the second half of 2023.

This exciting development signifies a major advancement in image manipulation capabilities, empowering users to explore their creativity with greater ease and efficiency.