Imran pins hopes on judiciary after recurring captivity of party leaders

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the country is being governed by law of the jungle while pinning hopes on the judiciary.

The former premier took to his Twitter account after PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was rearrested from outside Adiala Jail minutes after his release.

“We are now being governed by law of the jungle, might is right and the only thing standing in its way is our judiciary,” Imran said.

He wrote that the Constitution was being brazenly violated including rulings of the top court while the police were being used to crush his party.

“The constitution is being brazenly violated along with SC rulings. Police being used to crush PTI, our leaders forced to quit the party.”

PTI chairman went on to mention that the fundamental rights of the people were being violated and media was muted to hide the atrocities.

“Fundamental rights openly trampled upon, media totally muzzled, SM activists threatened.”

“Imran Riaz is not being produced in court despite court orders,” he wrote and went on to add, “Also, our workers are cramped into small cells in this blistering heat while others have faced custodial torture.”

Imran Khan vowed to continue to fight till his last breath as he refused to bow down to such ‘Yazeediat’.

Earlier in the day, the former prime minister termed the exodus of party members as ‘forced divorces’.

The ex-premier took to his Twitter account after two PTI leaders quit the party on Tuesday, including former human rights minister Shireen Mazari.

And it is being speculated that more are yet to come.

Khan suggested that a new phenomenon of forced divorces had emerged, accompanied by allegations of members being coerced into resigning at gunpoint.

He also raised questions on the absence of human rights organisations from the scene.

