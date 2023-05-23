Imran Khan terms PTI exodus ‘forced divorces’

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan termed the exodus of party members as ‘forced divorces’.

The ex-premier took to his Twitter account after two PTI leaders quit party on Tuesday, including former human rights minister Shireen Mazari.

And it is being speculated that more are yet to come.

Khan suggested that a new phenomenon of forced divorces had emerged, accompanied by allegations of members being coerced into resigning at gunpoint.

He also raised questions on the absence of human rights organisations from the scene.

