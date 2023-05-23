Mouni Roy dazzles at Cannes with glamorous fashion choices

Indian actress Mouni Roy is turning heads at the Cannes Film Festival with her stunning fashion choices. Sharing her “Outfit of the Day” on social media, she wowed fans with a shimmery bandeau paired with a golden ruffled skirt, both from Maison Geyanna Youness.

The actress radiated confidence and captioned the post, “Life is a fairytale of courage, fear, failure, persistence and triumph. Dreams, desires, destiny, and difficulties in life make it a magical and meaningful journey. Living mine up at Cannes rn.” Representing the brand Lenskart at the festival, Mouni completed her look with tinted sunglasses, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble.

Prior to this dazzling appearance, Mouni Roy embraced the charm of Cannes in a stylish black outfit. She shared her excitement in the caption, saying, “Films, art, culture, wine, cheese, and lots of good food? Hello Cannes.” For this look, she wore a stunning black gown designed by Tarik Ediz, showcasing her elegance and sophistication.

Mouni Roy’s day out in the French Riviera was nothing short of mesmerizing. She opted for a vibrant yellow ensemble designed by Atelier Zuhra, adorned with Swarovski crystals, creating a captivating and glamorous appearance.

While Mouni continues to make waves with her fashion choices, she has also made a mark in the entertainment industry. In Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, she portrayed the antagonist Junoon, sharing the screen with acclaimed actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. Mouni Roy’s talent and popularity stem from her notable roles in various television shows, including Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, and Naagin, among others. Additionally, she has showcased her versatility by participating in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. In addition to Brahmastra, Mouni has made appearances in films such as Gold and Made In China, further establishing her presence in the world of cinema.

Mouni Roy’s remarkable fashion choices at Cannes and her diverse acting ventures continue to captivate audiences, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.