Gold price in Pakistan decline Rs100 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan on Tuesday experienced a decrease of Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 237,200. This decline followed its previous day’s sale at Rs 237,300, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also witnessed a decrease of Rs 85, closing at Rs 203,361 compared to Rs 203,446 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went down to Rs 186,414 from Rs 186,493.

On the other hand, the price of per tola silver and 10 grams of silver remained unchanged, closing at Rs 2900 and Rs 2486.28, respectively.

In the international market, the price of gold experienced a decrease of US$ 13, with its sale price recorded at $1959, down from $1972, as reported by the Association.