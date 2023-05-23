PSX loses 95.76 points, closes at 41,099.31 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday experienced a decline in the 100-index by 95.76 points, indicating a negative change of 0.23%. The market closed at 41,099.31 points, compared to the previous day’s closing of 41,195.07 points.

During the trading session, a total of 91,494,440 shares were traded, lower than the previous day’s volume of 97,765,956 shares. The total value of shares traded amounted to Rs 2.390 billion, down from Rs 2.879 billion on the last trading day.

Among the 300 companies listed in the stock market, 114 companies recorded gains while 149 companies sustained losses. The share price of 37 companies remained unchanged.

The top-trading companies in terms of volume were WorldCall Telecom, with 23,196,785 shares traded at Rs 1.11 per share, followed by K-Electric Ltd with 8,547,185 shares traded at Rs 1.81 per share, and Unity Foods Ltd with 3,690,957 shares traded at Rs 12.09 per share.

In terms of share price increase, Unilever Foods witnessed the highest surge of Rs 1600.00 per share, closing at Rs 23400.00. Bata (Pak) secured the second position with a rise of Rs 35.00 in its share price, closing at Rs 1680.00.

On the other hand, Nestle Pakistan witnessed the maximum decrease in share price, declining by Rs 86.67 and closing at Rs 6500.00. Pak Tobacco followed with a decline of Rs 18.51, closing at Rs 640.00.