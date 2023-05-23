Leaked renders reveal size comparison: iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 family is set to be released in a few months, but there’s already a sneak peek at the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is expected to launch in the fall of 2024.

While there are rumors that Apple will keep the Pro Max branding for this year’s models, there’s a chance of a major change next year.

According to reports from 9To5Mac, Apple might introduce a completely new iPhone called the iPhone 16 Ultra, possibly as a replacement for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, it’s also possible that the iPhone 16 Ultra will be a standalone device, adding a fifth iPhone to the lineup, alongside the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Leaked CAD-based renders have recently surfaced, comparing the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the future iPhone 16 Pro Max or Ultra.

These renders offer a clear view of the expected size increase for the iPhone 16 Ultra, which has been the subject of recent rumors.

The iPhone 16 Ultra is projected to have a 6.9-inch screen that is taller than it is wide, but with a slightly wider profile.

Early estimates suggest that the width of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be around 76.7 mm, while the iPhone 16 Ultra is rumored to reach 77.2 mm.

This places the latter at the upper limits of comfort for most users, highlighting Apple’s continued emphasis on further expansion.

It’s reported that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be approximately 159.8 mm tall, while its successor, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, will grow to 165 mm. This represents a significant size increase, particularly for Apple.

The smaller iPhone 16 Pro will also see a size bump compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, but this change is justified by the inclusion of a periscope zoom lens.

Although the iPhone 15 Pro Max already includes a periscope zoom lens, it raises questions as to why the iPhone 16 Pro Max needs to be even larger.

However, this is still in the early stages of rumor-mongering, and since the iPhone 16 series launch is over a year away, more information is expected to emerge in the future.