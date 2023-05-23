Pakistan thrash Chinese Taipei 15-1 in Junior Asia Cup opener

Pakistan’s Junior Hockey Team claimed a big win in the opening match of Junior Hockey Asia Cup as they thrashed Chinese Taipei 15-1 in Salalah, Oman.

Pakistan got off to a flying start as Muhammad Sufyan Khan scored opening goal in the second minute of the match.

Arbaaz Ahmed scored the second goal five minutes later and Sufyan Khan scored another one in the 18th minute to make it 3-0.

Pakistan scored two more goals before the half-time and easily led 5-0. But they were even more aggressive in the second half.

Sufyan completed his hat-trick in the 42nd minute whereas Abdul Hanan Shahid scored three goals in 13 minutes as Pakistan added 10 goals in the second half.

Chinese Taipei managed to score only one goal so Pakistan claimed a big win. The Green shirts will face Thailand in the second match on Wednesday.