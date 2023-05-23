Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan quits PTI

Minutes after former federal minister Shireen Mazari announced to quit ‘active politics’ citing her family, mother and her own health as reasons, former Punjab minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan launched a scathing criticism on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for it anti-state policies.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said that the entire nation was saddened by the events of May 9 and he was also saddened by the events of May 9.

“Love for the military runs in my family,” he said and added a politician’s job is not to clash with the state. “There should not be extremism in politics.”

The former Punjab minister said that apart from him, no one told PTI chairman Imran Khan to shun the policy of clashing with the state due to which he was sidelined in the party and was also expelled from the PTI Core Committee Committee.

“I told the former PM that the people around you are not guiding you correctly,” he said, adding that he asked Khan to target politicians and criticise them.

“The fact that Imran Khan didn’t make a single tweet after my house was wrecked and family members were arrested deeply hurt me. It was extremely troubling. Despite my numerous attempts to reach out to Imran Khan, I was not given the opportunity to speak with him,” Chohan said.

Chohan’s exit has not come as a surprise. Several PTI leaders close to Imran and holding senior positions in the parties have either left PTI or are about to do so in coming the days.