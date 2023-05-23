FM Bilawal affirms commitment to raising Kashmir issue on global stage

“I am also the Foreign Minister of Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir along with Pakistan,” stated the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in a rally led by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Bagh on Tuesday.

Addressing the crowd, the minister affirmed his commitment to representing the entirety of Pakistan, not just a specific political party.

While acknowledging potential disagreements with various political factions within the country, Bilawal stressed that when representing Pakistan abroad, he advocated for the interests of all citizens including Kashmiris.

He stated that he raises the Kashmir issue before discussing matters pertaining to Pakistan when he meets global leaders.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said holding a G20 countries’ tourism group meeting in Srinagar was a sheer violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Addressing a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly, he said the people of Kashmir had been denied of their basic right of self-determination for decades.

He expressed that holding such meeting in the most militarized zone of the world was to prove that normalcy had returned.

Bilawal stated that history cannot be changed and emphasised that his purpose for attending the session was to engage in communication with the people of Kashmir.

He highlighted that the Kashmir issue remains the incomplete agenda of partition of India. Referring to 1947, he expressed that the blood of Kashmiri Muslims was tragically shed during that period.

Previously, a delegation of refugees hailing from Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) called on FM Bilawal.

The delegation apprised him of its reservations regarding G20 conference being held in Srinagar.

The delegation appreciated the role of the foreign minister with regard to the movement of independence of Kashmir.

It also informed about the brutalities by Indian forces against the refugees coming to Azad Kashmir from IIOJK in 1990.

The issues regarding resettlement of the refugees were also discussed in the meeting.

Read more: FM Bilawal says India abusing G20 with Kashmir meet