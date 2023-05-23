Four detained over Vinicius hung effigy incident: Spain police

Spanish police arrested Tuesday four men suspected of hanging a dummy of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior from a bridge in January in Madrid.

The arrests come amid an international outcry after racist abuse was hurled at the 22-year-old Brazilian international during a Spanish league match on Sunday.

The four men, who were arrested in Madrid, are “suspected of a hate crime for hanging from a bridge a mannequin with Vinicius’ shirt,” police said in a statement.

Three of the men are members of an ultra fan group of a Madrid football club who had been identified during matches as representing a high risk of violence.

While the authorities did not name the club the ultras belonged to, Spanish media said they were part of Atletico’s ultras.

Police accompanied their statement with images of the suspects in handcuffs and escorted by officers.

The dummy wearing Vinicius Junior’s jersey was hung by the neck from a highway bridge near Real Madrid’s training ground on January 26 ahead of the club’s match against Atletico Madrid.

A banner in the red and white colours of Atletico bearing the message “Madrid hates Real” was also draped over the bridge.

The message is often used by one of Atletico Madrid’s ultra fans groups, although it denied at the time being responsible for the display.

Vinicius Junior has often been targeted by opposition fans in La Liga and was once more in a 1-0 loss at Valencia on Sunday.