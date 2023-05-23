‘Kukri’ set for June release, raises awareness on child abuse

After numerous obstacles and delays, the highly anticipated Pakistani film “Kukri: The Untold Story of Serial Killer Javed Iqbal” is finally slated to grace the silver screen on June 2nd.

Director Abu Aleeha has made significant revisions to the film, including a name change to simply “Kukri,” and had previously announced his plans to resubmit it to the censor board for approval earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram

In an exclusive interview with The Express Tribune, Aleeha explained that the decision to alter the film’s title stemmed from concerns that the original name, “Javed Iqbal,” might inadvertently glorify the central character. The director emphasized that the film’s intention was never to romanticize Iqbal or his abhorrent crimes, but rather to raise awareness and empower individuals to identify child abusers and safeguard their children.

“We have consistently stated in all our interviews that our objective was never to idolize Iqbal or his crimes,” Aleeha stated. “Our aim is simply for people to watch this film, recognize the character, and understand how this man led a seemingly ordinary life. Once you have seen the film, if there is a child abuser, rapist, or molester in your midst, please identify them for the sake of your children. That is the message we wanted to convey.”

After a preview screening, the censor board recommended incorporating a concluding message in the film to reinforce its purpose. Aleeha confirmed that the changes made were primarily additions rather than deletions, extending the runtime by approximately ten minutes.

To ensure a successful release, the filmmakers joined forces with Eveready Pictures, a reputable distributor in Pakistan. They submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the federal censor board, expressing their willingness to implement any necessary alterations required for the film’s theatrical release.

Based on a true story, the film delves into the life of Javed Iqbal, a serial killer who confessed to the murders of 100 young boys in Lahore in 1999. Already receiving international acclaim, it premiered at a film festival in the United Kingdom and has been selected for the esteemed Berlin International Art Film Festival.