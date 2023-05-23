PTI suffers huge blow, as Shireen Mazari decides to quit politics

Senior PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari has announced to quit ‘active politics’ citing her family, mother and her own health as reasons.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Dr Mazari said she condemned the violence perpetrated on May 9, adding she has always condemned all kinds of violence.

She maintained that state institutions were supreme.

Dr Mazari said she will not remain part of the PTI or any party.

She added that her daughter, lawyer and activist Imaan Mazari, was put through a trial. She said she was quitting politics due to her children, her mother and her own health.

’My children and my mother are my priority,“ the former minister claimed.

She further said attacking state property was highly condemnable, adding her health deteriorated after staying in jail and her release for 12 days.

Dr Mazari further said she has submitted an undertaking with the high court condemning the violence and mayhem of May 9 and 10. She added that while in jail, she saw videos of her daughter crying.