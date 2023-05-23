Rs373.91bn spent on federal development projects in 10 months: report

In the 10 months of the ongoing financial year, Rs373.91 billion were spent on federal development projects.

This was revealed in a report on the details of funds spent on federal development projects in the 10 months of the ongoing financial year from July 2022 to April 2023.

The documents stated that out of the Rs714 billion annual development budget, 52.38% was spent on projects.

They further mentioned that during the aforementioned period, the release of Rs609 billion was approved, adding the maximum amount of Rs56 billion was spent on the lawmakers’ development schemes.

Furthermore, Rs41.49 billion was spent on the development of special areas, the report revealed. Moreover, Rs35.62 billion were spent on the construction of road and Rs85 billion on electricity projects.

The amount spent on water resources development projects was Rs60 billion, Rs24.43 billion were spent on higher education projects, and Rs17.78 billion on railways.

Housing and works projects received the funding of Rs9.5 billion, as per the official documents.