Ex-BNA chief asks insurgents to shun guns, embrace peace for Balochistan

Former chief of the Baloch National Army (BNA) Gulzar Imam was presented before the media persons on Tuesday and appealed to insurgents to shun guns and embrace peace to bring prosperity to Balochistan.

He appealed from those who are fighting against the state, must give up arms struggle and prioritize dialogue for the betterment of the province.

’I was on the wrong path,“ he declared.

Former insurgents said unemployment, and missing persons issues despite rich resources are one of the main issues of Balochistan.

“I was the former contractor and believed that there is an unfair distribution of resources in the province,” he said.

Imam said that he believed that the state has shown seriousness in solving the Balochistan insurgency issue.

Gulzar Imam said, “I belong to Prom area of Panjgur.”

Imam said he started armed operations 15 years ago and arrested some time ago.

“During this time I got an opportunity to examine the past,” he added.

Imam said the struggle for the rights of Balochistan is possible through political struggle instead of armed struggle.

“Started the war without understanding the state,” Gulzar Imam said.

He said Balochistan’s development stopped due to armed struggle and pinned hope that the state will give treat him nicely.

“I will try to fulfill all legal requirements,” Gulzar vowed.

Senator Agha Umar Ali said enemies wanted to disrupt the peace of Balochistan and the country.

Balochistan Interior Minister Zia Langu said the Balochistan government will always be open to talking with the persons.

In April this year, In a high-profile and successful intelligence operation, the lead intelligence agency successfully apprehended a high-value target (HVT) Gulzar Imam alias Shambay, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said he has been a hardcore militant as well as the founder and leader of the banned outfit Baloch National Army (BNA) which came into being after the amalgamation of the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA).

“BNA had been responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan including attacks on law enforcement agencies (LEAs) installations in Panjgur and Noshki,” the ISPR said.

Who is Gulzar Imam?

The statement mentioned that Gulzar Imam also remained as deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in Baloch Republican Army (BRA) till 2018.

The military’s media wing stated that the apprehended militant was also instrumental in the formation of Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) and remained its operational head.

“His visits to Afghanistan and India are also on the record; his linkages with hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) are being investigated,” it stated.