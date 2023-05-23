Soaring temperatures cause flooding in Swat River, submerging Bahrain Bazaar

As temperatures rose and the snow began to melt in the upper areas, the Swat River swelled, leading to a significant increase in water levels on Tuesday. Consequently, hotels and shops in Bahrain Bazaar were submerged by the flooding.

However, there were no reports of casualties or damage to human life during the incident.

The rising water flow resulted in the blockage of the Kalam road, leaving numerous tourists and residents stranded in the affected areas. Kalam, Mankiyal, Pishmal, Utror, Gabral, Matiltan, and other regions within Swat district found themselves isolated due to the overflow of the river.

The closure of roads caused distress for several families who were attempting to return to Kalam, Utror, Gabral, Matiltan, and neighboring areas from lower regions where they had temporarily relocated during the winter season.

Resident communities in Kalam and Bahrain expressed their frustration and criticized both the federal and provincial governments for their failure to construct sufficient roads in the region following the devastating floods experienced last year.