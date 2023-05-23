IHC orders release of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the authorities to release PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Qureshi's lawyers submitted the affidavit before the IHC.

Justice Mian Gul Aurangzeb has linked the release of the PTI vice chairman with the submission of the affidavit.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be released today.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a notice to the Police IG and secretary of the interior on the details of the cases against Shah Mahmood Qureshi and on the protective bail petition.

The IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq heard the case and sought details of the cases by May 24 against petitioner Mehar Bano Qureshi’s father and bail petition.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s daughter appeared before the court along with lawyers.

