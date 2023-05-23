Watch Live
PTI loses Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri's loyality over May 9 violence

Former MPA Gillani from Bahawalpur also announces leaving the PTI
Qazafi Butt May 23, 2023
<p>Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and Makhdoom Ifthikhar Gillani on Tuesday announced to leave the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over May 9 violent events.

Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri remained a member Punjab Assembly from October 2018 till his resignation in July 2022 from PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V) on a PMLN ticket.

Previously, he was a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2002 to 2007.

On the other hand, Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani was MPA from PP-267 (Bahawalpur-I) seat on the PTI ticket.

Gillani said he was standing with the Pakistan Army and did not support the violent acts of May 9 in which military and private buildings were attacked.

**Read Also: PTI loses another wicket, as ex-MNA Aamer Kiani ‘jumps ship’**

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf suffered another setback, as former MNA, Aamer Kiani, has reportedly decided to part ways with the party. Kiani has not only decided to quit the PTI but also announced to end his political career.

Also, former MPA from PP-218 (Khanewal-VII) Abdul Razzaq Khan held a press conference and announced to leave the PTI.

May 9 riots

