PTI loses Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri's loyality over May 9 violence

Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and Makhdoom Ifthikhar Gillani on Tuesday announced to leave the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over May 9 violent events.

Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri remained a member Punjab Assembly from October 2018 till his resignation in July 2022 from PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V) on a PMLN ticket.

Previously, he was a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2002 to 2007.

On the other hand, Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani was MPA from PP-267 (Bahawalpur-I) seat on the PTI ticket.

Gillani said he was standing with the Pakistan Army and did not support the violent acts of May 9 in which military and private buildings were attacked.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf suffered another setback, as former MNA, Aamer Kiani, has reportedly decided to part ways with the party. Kiani has not only decided to quit the PTI but also announced to end his political career.

Also, former MPA from PP-218 (Khanewal-VII) Abdul Razzaq Khan held a press conference and announced to leave the PTI.