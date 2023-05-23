JITs on May 9 violence have nabbed 688 suspects, 1,634 still most wanted

The joint investigation teams (JIT) formed to probe into the May 9 incidents have started working. According to the authorities, the teams have arrested 688 suspects so far, while 1,634 people involved in the attacks are still most wanted.

The JIT officials said 422 people involved in extremist activities have been referred to the Counter-Terrorism Department for investigation.

Moreover, 571 people have been sent to jail, the officials added.

They further said efforts have been intensified to arrest the most wanted persons, while 471 people have been identified through geo-fencing.

Officers equal to the SSP rank are investigating the arrested suspects.

The innocent and guilty are being determined by fulfilling the requirements of the investigation, the JIT officials briefed the higher authorities.

Every aspect of the events is being examined through scientific basis, said the JIT.

Determining the reasons and masterminds of the May 9 violence is an important aspect of the investigation, the officials said.