Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Balochistan

Release orders issued for Gwadar rights movement leader

Surety bonds of Rs300,000 for Maulana Hidayatur Rehman accepted
Samaa Web Desk May 23, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Maulana Hidayatur Rehman. Photo: file</p>

Maulana Hidayatur Rehman. Photo: file

The surety bonds of Gwadar Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman have been accepted and his release order issued.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to Maulana Hidayat on May 18.

The SC had on Thursday released the Haq Do Tehreek leader against surety bonds of Rs300,000.

Also Read: SC sets free ‘Gwadar Haq Do Tehreek’ chief Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood of the apex court heard the case and announced the verdict in favour of Maualna Hidayatur Rehman.

On January 13, Gwadar police arrested Maulana Rehman outside a court in Balochistan’s port city over the alleged killing of a policeman.

Also Read: Haq Do: Thousands march for their rights in Gwadar

A heavy police contingent was present outside the local court, which arrested three others along with Rehman – days after the HDT leader said he would reach Gwadar to surrender before the law enforcers.

Balochistan

Supreme Court

gwadar

haq do tehreek

hidayat u Rehman

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div