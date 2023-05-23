Release orders issued for Gwadar rights movement leader

The surety bonds of Gwadar Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman have been accepted and his release order issued.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to Maulana Hidayat on May 18.

The SC had on Thursday released the Haq Do Tehreek leader against surety bonds of Rs300,000.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood of the apex court heard the case and announced the verdict in favour of Maualna Hidayatur Rehman.

On January 13, Gwadar police arrested Maulana Rehman outside a court in Balochistan’s port city over the alleged killing of a policeman.

A heavy police contingent was present outside the local court, which arrested three others along with Rehman – days after the HDT leader said he would reach Gwadar to surrender before the law enforcers.