Lahore’s DIG investigation removed from his post

Punjab Interim government on Tuesday removed the Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG (Investigation) Lahore Sohail Akhtar Sukhera and made him Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

According to the notification, Sohail Akhtar was directed to report to the Services and General Administration S&GAD department.

DIG (Security) Kamran Adil has been posted as the new DIG Investigation of Lahore.

The S&GAD Department has issued a notification.

Sohail KAhter was appointed as DIG Lahore Investigation on January 30 this year.

Sohail Akhtar Sukhera was earlier serving as DIG Telecommunication and Transport.

DIG Sukhera joined Pakistan Police Service as ASP in 2001, he belongs to the 28th Common of Pakistan Police Service.

During his professional career, Sohail Akhtar Sukhera has served as DIG Operations Punjab, DIG PHP, DIG VVIP Security, and DIG Training Punjab.

Sukhira has also been posted as SSP Internal Accountability Division Lahore, Operations Lahore, and Central Police Office as AIG Logistics and AIG Admin and Security. Sohail Sukhera has also held duties in National Highway and Motorway Police and CTD.

Apart from Lahore, Sohail Sukhera held various posts in Toba Tek Singh, Sialkot, Islamabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Multan.