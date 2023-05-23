Alleged killer of Karachi policeman nabbed in Sweden

The prime suspect in the murder case of Constable Abdul Rahman, identified as Khurram Nisar, has been apprehended in Sweden, Samaa TV reported Tuesday.

The arrest comes after an extensive joint operation between the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan and Sweden, in close coordination with Interpol.

The tragic incident occurred in November of last year when the official was shot dead in the Defense area of Karachi. Following the incident, the Karachi Police swiftly launched an investigation to identify the culprit responsible for the officer’s untimely demise.

Khurram Nisar had fled the country immediately after committing the crime.

Realizing the need for international cooperation, the Karachi Police promptly contacted Interpol through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking their assistance in arresting the fugitive.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mr. Nisar, a dual national and son of a former deputy commissioner, had managed to evade authorities by using his Swedish passport to flee from Pakistan.

The specific details regarding the circumstances of his arrest and the exact location have not been disclosed publicly.

Asad Raza, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South, stated that following the completion of the necessary legal procedures in Sweden, the accused will be extradited to Karachi within the next 10 to 15 days.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the alleged killer on the complaint of Clifton police station Superintendent Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed.

The FIR was registered under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).