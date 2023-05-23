PM directs to finalize pension reforms soon

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting regarding the preparations for the budget for financial year 2023-24.

The prime minister was briefed on the budget preparations by the government’s economic team.

The meeting was also briefed on the revised revenue and duties and the next year’s targeted estimates.

The prime minister directed the officials to take all possible steps to provide relief to the common man in the upcoming budget.

All resources should be utilized to reduce the financial difficulties of the poor and middle class, PM Sharif said.

Due to the timely strategy of the government, the prices of urea fertilizer are continuously decreasing, the PM said, expressing satisfaction.

Current account surplus was achieved after several years in the last two months, the premier said during the meeting.

He also directed that pension reforms should be finalized as soon as possible, and a pension fund established by adopting a creative method.

The establishment of the fund will reduce the burden on the national treasury, said the prime minister. The best welfare of pensioners should be ensured, he added.

Concrete steps should be taken to increase revenues and the tax net expanded, the PM further said.

The Pakistani economy is moving towards financial stability and the fiscal deficit is continuously decreasing, the meeting was briefed.

The budget for the next fiscal year will be presented on June 9 after approval by the federal cabinet, the meeting was told.