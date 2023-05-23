LHC intra-court appeal seeks restoration of Punjab Assembly

An intra-court appeal has been filed with the Lahore High Court for the restoration of the Punjab Assembly.

The dissolution of the Punjab Assembly is illegal and unconstitutional, the petitioner said.

The single bench had dismissed the petition on the grounds that the applicant was not an aggrieved party, the petitioner’s counsel said.

Also Read: LHC rejects petition to restore Punjab Assembly, slaps fine on petitioner

Advocate Adil Chattha said it is not necessary to be a directly affected party in public interest litigation.

Courts have always heard the case of dissolution of the assembly, the appellant said.

He further argued that the advice for dissolution of the assembly sent by former chief minister Parvez Elahi does not meet the constitutional and statutory requirements.

Also Read: SC office returns plea seeking restoration of Punjab, KP assemblies

The petitioner sought that the advice be declared unconstitutional and nullified and the Punjab Assembly restored.