Shaping future: Pakistan sets sail with ‘National Artificial Intelligence Policy’

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has taken a significant step toward embracing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) by drafting the “National Artificial Intelligence Policy.”

This groundbreaking policy aims to foster a hybrid intelligence ecosystem that appreciates human intelligence while promoting the responsible and transparent use of AI.

The comprehensive policy framework encompasses various crucial aspects, including awareness, skill development, standardization, and ethical use of AI.

By providing a complete AI-enabling ecosystem, Pakistan endeavors to enhance its AI readiness and rank higher on the global AI index.

One of the primary objectives of the National AI Policy is to ensure equitable distribution of opportunities and responsible utilization of AI. The policy is characterized by its evidence-based and target-oriented approach, user-centric and forward-looking perspective, as well as its overarching and objective nature.

To achieve these goals, the policy emphasizes balanced interventions on both the demand and supply sides of AI. It calls for the establishment of research and innovation centers dedicated to AI, enabling the development, testing, deployment, and scaling of AI solutions. These initiatives will not only enhance governance and manage the impact of AI but also facilitate economic growth and improve the lives of citizens.

A key focus of the policy is to raise awareness and understanding of AI technologies and their benefits, equipping the workforce with the necessary competencies to participate in the AI economy. Sector-specific cooperation, facilitated by national IT boards, will drive the transformation of industries towards effective AI utilization through awareness campaigns and training programs.

However, the successful implementation of IoT cloud-based services poses a significant challenge due to the availability and standardization of digital data. Pakistan recognizes the vast amounts of untapped data held by government and public organizations that could be leveraged for predictive analytics, machine learning, and other technological applications.

The policy seeks to address this issue by promoting the digitalization and standardization of data.

In line with this vision, the Centre of Excellence in AI (CoE-AI) will establish subsidized IoT cloud-based services, providing academia with enhanced learning experiences and support. Furthermore, the CoE-AI will promote IoT-based applications, improve the quality of cloud and IoT technologies, and offer state-of-the-art facilities for predictive analytics across various industries. Local and international companies will be invited to provide IoT-based cloud services on competitive grounds, fostering innovation and growth.

The Ministry highlights the need for a National AI Policy to create awareness of AI platforms while safeguarding privacy, upskilling human capital, guiding research and development investments, ensuring ethical use of AI, and addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by the country.

The policy emphasizes investing in research and development infrastructure, enabling Pakistan to build in-house AI capabilities based on local data. It calls for the establishment of research organizations, funding support, regulatory interventions, and partnerships with universities and research institutions. Training programs will also be implemented to cultivate the required technical expertise.

To ensure responsible AI use, the policy proposes the establishment of an AI regulatory directorate. This directorate will focus on ethical considerations, transparency, and accountability, while ensuring that AI is not used to discriminate against individuals or groups.

Recognizing the potential job displacement resulting from AI’s global proliferation, the policy highlights the importance of investing in training programs. These programs will equip the existing and future workforce with the necessary skills to adapt to evolving job requirements.

By encouraging investment in AI research and development, the National AI Policy aims to promote economic growth, create new industries and job opportunities, and enhance productivity and efficiency.

Moreover, the policy recognizes the transformative potential of AI in addressing social and economic challenges. It seeks to improve healthcare outcomes, expand access to education, and tackle food security issues.

Crucially, the policy emphasizes the equitable distribution of AI’s benefits across society. It addresses concerns related to bias and discrimination, ensuring that the advantages of AI are not concentrated in the hands of