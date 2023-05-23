Nick Jonas opens up about embracing different religions in marriage to Priyanka

In a recent interview, renowned singer Nick Jonas candidly discussed the unique dynamics of his interfaith marriage to actor Priyanka Chopra.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018, marking the union of their different religious backgrounds. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie into the world through surrogacy.

Shedding light on their relationship, Nick revealed that marrying Priyanka, who practices Hinduism, has provided him with invaluable insights into the religion.

Speaking on the popular podcast channel Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Nick expressed his evolving perspective on spirituality. He acknowledged that his connection with God has expanded beyond the confines of a single religious text.

Having embraced an interfaith union, he emphasized how his union with Priyanka has fostered a profound understanding of Hinduism, describing it as a constant source of inspiration.

As the couple navigates their spiritual journey together, they are also focused on raising their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in an environment that encompasses the principles of both religions.

Nick shared that their child will be exposed to biblical teachings as well as the rich traditions and beliefs of the Hindu faith.