Anti-corruption officials tighten noose around Imran Khan’s sister

The anti-corruption department in Layyah has accelerated the investigation into 5,261 kanal of land against Imran Khan’s sister Uzma Khan.

The anti-corruption team raided the revenue office in Chobara and took the records into its custody.

Uzma Khan, a sister of Imran Khan, bought land in her own name and of her husband Ahad Majeed Khan during the tenure of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar through two different transfer deeds.

According to the official record, 5,261 kanal of agricultural land was purchased for only Rs131.5 million. But only a few lakhs of rupees were deposited in the national treasury through two challans, causing a loss to the government kitty.

The anti-corruption department took notice of the issue, and in a late night raid at the revenue office, the Dera Ghazi Khan anti-corruption director general, along with the assistant commissioner, additional deputy collector (revenue), tehsildar and other officers, seized the record and transferred it to Lahore.