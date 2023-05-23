Watch Live
6.2-magnitude quake jolts southeast of Loyalty Islands

Earthquake was reportedly at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles)
Samaa Web Desk May 23, 2023
<p>Photo/File</p>

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted southeast of the Loyalty Islands on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The earthquake was reportedly at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Read also: Magnitude 7.7 quake off New Caledonia triggers tsunami warning: USGS

Last week, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 jolted southeast of the Loyalty Islands, just a day after a 7.7-magnitude temblor struck the region.

