Hangu: 6 security personnel martyred in terrorist attack

Police and Frontier Corps (FC) launch a search operation in the area
Basit Gilani May 23, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

Two security guards and four security forces personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack on Tuesday.

Police and Frontier Corps (FC) launched a search operation in the Manji Khel area of Hangu after four FC personnel embraced martyrdom.

According to the Hangu deputy superintendent of Police (DSP), terrorists attacked the company premises in Hangu.

DSP said police officials fought bravely the terrorists for two hours and embraced the martyrdom.

Last month, two police personnel embraced martyrdom after unidentified armed men attacked a police van with a hand grenade in Tank. The injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

