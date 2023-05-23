Zille Shah case: Interim bails of Farrukh, Yasmin, Mahmoodur Rasheed cancelled

The Lahore District and Sessions Court has dismissed the interim bails of PTI leaders Farrukh Habib, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed in the Zille Shah murder case over non-appearance.

However, the interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry and Raja Shakeel Zaman was extended till June 3.

Earlier today, the court had reserved its decision on the interim bail petitions of PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Farrukh Habib and Dr. Yasmin Rashid among others in the Zille Shah murder case.

Later, it dismissed the bails over the petitioners’ non-appearance.

The bail of Fawad Chaudhry and Raja Shakeel Zaman was extended as their investigation has not been completed.

The reserved decision was announced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Bilal Baig.

Fawad Chaudhry, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Farrukh Habib failed to appear in court.

The court reserved its verdict on the interim bail pleas of the suspects in the Zille Shah murder case.

The petitioners’ lawyer filed a request in the court seeking one-day exemption from appearance of the suspects.

The Sarwar Road police station has registered the case against the suspects.