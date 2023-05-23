Asad allowed to meet family, have home-cooked food in jail

The Islamabad High Court has allowed PTI leader Asad Umar’s family to meet him in jail and also provide him home-cooked food.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb of the IHC heard the former minister’s petition for home-cooked food and meeting family members in jail.

The petitioner’s lawyer Advocate Amna Ali appeared in court.

The petitioner contended that her client’s health was not good, therefore, he should be allowed to have home-cooked food.

The former minister should also be allowed to meet his family in jail, the lawyer pleaded.

The court accepted the pleas and issued notices to the relevant departments.