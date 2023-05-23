US Dollar reaches Rs306 against Pakistani Rupee

The US Dollar reached Rs306 in the open market after an increase of one dollar value against the Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday.

In interbank trading, the American currency gained 44 paisas and reached Rs287 against the local unit.

On Monday USD gained a record Rs2.18 against the Pakistani Rupee in the interbank trading session and reached Rs288.

In the open market, the American currency reached Rs302 against the local unit after an increase of three rupees.

Forex experts termed the IMF Staff Level Agreement (SLA) delay and political unrest behind the depreciation of local units.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has assured to take every possible step for the provision of relief to the masses in the next budget.

Talking to Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in Islamabad on Monday, he said the economic team is tirelessly working to put the economy on the growth path.

The Speaker appreciated the efforts of the Finance Minister and his team for economic stability. He said political stability is imperative for economic stability.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said the coalition government’s decision to reduce the prices of petroleum products regardless of economic difficulties, is a welcome step.