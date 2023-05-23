Sale of solar panals shoot up in Karachi amid electrcity laodshedding

The sale of solar panels or solar plates has been increased due to the increasing load shedding of electricity in Karachi amid scorching heat.

SAMAA TV reported solar plate sales have increased by 20 percent in comparison to last year. A variety of solar panels ranging from 50 watts to 240 watts are present in the market.

How much solar panels costs?

SAMAA TV reported that a 50-watt solar plate is available in the market at Rs8500 while a 150-watt solar plate is Rs19000.

On the other hand, a 200-watt solar panel is available for sale from Rs28,000 to Rs30,000.

The 240 watt solar panel costs Rs35,000.

Along with solar panels, solar-powered fans, irons, and refrigerators are also available in the market.

